Drunk Shakespeare presents Drunk Romeo & Juliet

Photo by Tasha Gorel

The Drunk Shakespeare Society will present Drunk Romeo & Juliet for the first time ever. One professional actor has five shots of whiskey and then attempts to perform a major role in Shakespeare’s greatest love story. Hilarity and mayhem ensue while the remaining sober actors try to keep the script on track.

Every show is different depending on who is drinking … and what they’re drinking. Audience members can purchase craft cocktails and snacks during the show, enhancing the immersive experience.

Saturdays and Sundays have multiple performances; check the website for full schedule.

WHEN

WHERE

Drunk Shakespeare Houston
412 Travis St, Houston, TX 77002, USA
https://a.drunkshakespeare.com/romeojuliet/

TICKET INFO

$49-$500

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
