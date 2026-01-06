Drunk Shakespeare presents Drunk Romeo & Juliet

The Drunk Shakespeare Society will present Drunk Romeo & Juliet for the first time ever. One professional actor has five shots of whiskey and then attempts to perform a major role in Shakespeare’s greatest love story. Hilarity and mayhem ensue while the remaining sober actors try to keep the script on track.

Every show is different depending on who is drinking … and what they’re drinking. Audience members can purchase craft cocktails and snacks during the show, enhancing the immersive experience.

Saturdays and Sundays have multiple performances; check the website for full schedule.