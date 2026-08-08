Dress for Success Houston presents Tootsies Summer Soiree
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Photo courtesy of Daniel Ortiz
Dress for Success Houston celebrates 23 years with an exclusive fashion, food, and shopping event. Event chairs Anna McGrath and Dani Kattan curated a night of shopping benefitting Dress for Success Houston. Featured designer Hunter Bell will share the latest fall trends with fashion-forward young professionals as summer closes out.
Dress for Success Houston celebrates 23 years with an exclusive fashion, food, and shopping event. Event chairs Anna McGrath and Dani Kattan curated a night of shopping benefitting Dress for Success Houston. Featured designer Hunter Bell will share the latest fall trends with fashion-forward young professionals as summer closes out.