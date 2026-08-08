Dress for Success Houston presents Tootsies Summer Soiree

Dress for Success Houston celebrates 23 years with an exclusive fashion, food, and shopping event. Event chairs Anna McGrath and Dani Kattan curated a night of shopping benefitting Dress for Success Houston. Featured designer Hunter Bell will share the latest fall trends with fashion-forward young professionals as summer closes out.

Dress for Success Houston celebrates 23 years with an exclusive fashion, food, and shopping event. Event chairs Anna McGrath and Dani Kattan curated a night of shopping benefitting Dress for Success Houston. Featured designer Hunter Bell will share the latest fall trends with fashion-forward young professionals as summer closes out.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.