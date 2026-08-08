Dress for Success Houston presents Tootsies Summer Soiree

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Photo courtesy of Daniel Ortiz

Dress for Success Houston celebrates 23 years with an exclusive fashion, food, and shopping event. Event chairs Anna McGrath and Dani Kattan curated a night of shopping benefitting Dress for Success Houston. Featured designer Hunter Bell will share the latest fall trends with fashion-forward young professionals as summer closes out.

Dress for Success Houston celebrates 23 years with an exclusive fashion, food, and shopping event. Event chairs Anna McGrath and Dani Kattan curated a night of shopping benefitting Dress for Success Houston. Featured designer Hunter Bell will share the latest fall trends with fashion-forward young professionals as summer closes out.

WHEN

WHERE

TOOTSIES
2601 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77098, USA
https://my.onecause.com/event/organizations/728f3b10-008b-410a-8cd5-e4d27f554103/events/vevt:dcc3f62a-2ec7-43bc-98e4-a21ee8b6e0a0/home/story

TICKET INFO

$50-$100
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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