Dream Con is an entertainment convention uniting a global community of fans passionate about gaming, anime, sports, film, music, and pop culture. This event will showcase emerging talent, amplifying underrepresented voices in mainstream spaces, and redefining the future of fandom events.

Dream Con is an entertainment convention uniting a global community of fans passionate about gaming, anime, sports, film, music, and pop culture. This event will showcase emerging talent, amplifying underrepresented voices in mainstream spaces, and redefining the future of fandom events.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.