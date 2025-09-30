Downtown Houston+ presents Movies Under the Stars: Wicked
Photo courtesy of Downtown Houston+
As part of their Movies Under the Stars series, Downtown Houston+ will present a screening of Wicked at Market Square Park. Visitors are encouraged to grab takeout from a surrounding restaurant and bring their own lawn blanket to enjoy the screening.
