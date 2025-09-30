Downtown Houston+ presents Movies Under the Stars: The Fighting Temptations

eventdetail
Downtown Houston+

As part of their Movies Under the Stars series, Downtown Houston+ will present a screening of The Fighting Temptations at Trebly Park. Visitors are encouraged to grab takeout from a surrounding restaurant and bring their own lawn blanket to enjoy the screening.

As part of their Movies Under the Stars series, Downtown Houston+ will present a screening of The Fighting Temptations at Trebly Park. Visitors are encouraged to grab takeout from a surrounding restaurant and bring their own lawn blanket to enjoy the screening.

WHEN

WHERE

Trebly Park
1515 Fannin St, Houston, TX 77002, USA
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/movies-under-the-stars-the-fighting-temptations-tickets-1623420467319?aff=oddtdtcreator

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Houston intel delivered daily.