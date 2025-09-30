Downtown Houston+ presents Movies Under the Stars: Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Downtown Houston+

As part of their Movies Under the Stars series, Downtown Houston+ will present a screening of Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas at Market Square Park. Visitors are encouraged to grab takeout from a surrounding restaurant and bring their own lawn blanket to enjoy the screening.

WHEN

WHERE

Market Square Park
301 Milam St, Houston, TX 77002, USA
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/movies-under-the-stars-dr-seuss-how-the-grinch-stole-christmas-tickets-1623269957139?aff=oddtdtcreator

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
