Down Syndrome Association of Houston 50th Anniversary Buddy Walk
Photo courtesy of Down Syndrome Association of Houston
The Down Syndrome Association of Houston will raise funds at the 2024 Houston Buddy Walk®. Participants can include those who have Down syndrome, know someone who does, or just want to show their support.
WHEN
WHERE
Sam Houston Race Park
7575 North Sam Houston Pkwy W Gate 3, Houston, TX 77064, USA
https://www.ds-stride.org/houstonbuddywalk
TICKET INFO
$25, which includes a t-shirt. If you do not want the t-shirt, registration is free.
