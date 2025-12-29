Dive Pirates Foundation presents 22nd Annual Dive Pirates Ball

The 22nd Annual Dive Pirates Ball will celebrate the resilience, courage, and power of adaptive scuba diving. This year’s theme, Bolstering Resilience, honors the journeys of Dive Pirates Foundation's adaptive divers as they rebuild, transition, and rediscover adventure after injury or diagnosis.

The evening will feature a cocktail hour, silent and live auctions, dinner, stories, and interactive fundraising moments - all supporting their mission to welcome individuals with mobility disabilities into the underwater world. Guests will also hear from the 2025 Recipient Speaker, Isabel Perez Rios Bravo, who will share her Dive Pirates journey and the impact of adaptive diving on her life.