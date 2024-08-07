Discovery Green presents Scream on the Green®

Photo courtesy of Discovery Green

Scream on the Green® returns with a costume contest, living sculptures, palm readers, psychics, games, music, and more. Guests can also enjoy a screening of Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. Those participating in the costume contest must pre-register at discoverygreen.com/screamonthegreen by 11:59 pm on Thursday, October 24.

Discovery Green
1500 McKinney St, Houston, TX 77010, USA
https://www.discoverygreen.com/signature-experiences/scream-on-the-green/

Admission is free.

