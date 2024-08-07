Discovery Green presents Scream on the Green®

Scream on the Green® returns with a costume contest, living sculptures, palm readers, psychics, games, music, and more. Guests can also enjoy a screening of Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. Those participating in the costume contest must pre-register at discoverygreen.com/screamonthegreen by 11:59 pm on Thursday, October 24.
