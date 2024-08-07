Discovery Green presents México en el Corazón

At México en el Corazón, guests can immerse themselves in the sights and sounds of Mexico with groups of mariachis and ballet folklorico dancers. More than 50 performers create a magical night with costumes, music and culture.

The cast is made up of the Guadalajara Folkloric Ballet, the Mariachi Juvenil Colotlán, Pepe and its Pepillos, and the charro flourish champion, Jesús Ortiz. Additional screens will be set up on the Jones Lawn to accommodate a larger audience.

The tour is presented by the North American Institute for Mexican Advancement. Univision is the official media sponsor.