Discovery Green presents Mexico en el Corazón

eventdetail
Johnny Than

Discovery Green will celebrate the beauty of Mexican culture with the international touring company México en el Corazón. With more than 70 performers and thousands of attendees, the evening promises a showcase of traditional Mexican dance, ballet folklórico, regional costuming, indigenous traditions, and more.

Attendees will also enjoy a special Flea by Night presented by Green Mountain Energy, a curated market featuring Latin food and vendors throughout the park. México en el Corazón is presented in partnership with North American Institute for Mexican Advancement and with major support from United Airlines.

Discovery Green will celebrate the beauty of Mexican culture with the international touring company México en el Corazón. With more than 70 performers and thousands of attendees, the evening promises a showcase of traditional Mexican dance, ballet folklórico, regional costuming, indigenous traditions, and more.

Attendees will also enjoy a special Flea by Night presented by Green Mountain Energy, a curated market featuring Latin food and vendors throughout the park. México en el Corazón is presented in partnership with North American Institute for Mexican Advancement and with major support from United Airlines.

WHEN

WHERE

Discovery Green
1500 McKinney St, Houston, TX 77010, USA
https://www.discoverygreen.com/signature-experiences/mexico-en-el-corazon/

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Houston intel delivered daily.