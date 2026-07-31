Discovery Green presents Mexico en el Corazón

Discovery Green will celebrate the beauty of Mexican culture with the international touring company México en el Corazón. With more than 70 performers and thousands of attendees, the evening promises a showcase of traditional Mexican dance, ballet folklórico, regional costuming, indigenous traditions, and more.

Attendees will also enjoy a special Flea by Night presented by Green Mountain Energy, a curated market featuring Latin food and vendors throughout the park. México en el Corazón is presented in partnership with North American Institute for Mexican Advancement and with major support from United Airlines.