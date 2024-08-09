Discovery Green presents Korean Festival Houston

The 15th Annual Korean Festival will showcase the beauty of Korean culture. The vibrant festival offers a range of family-friendly cultural activities. Visitors can indulge in Korean and Korean-fusion cuisine and enjoy live performances by local artists. There will also be a performance by Korean Pop band NCHIVE.
WHEN
WHERE
Discovery Green
1500 McKinney St, Houston, TX 77010, USA
https://www.kfesthouston.com/
TICKET INFO
Admission is free
