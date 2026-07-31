Discovery Green presents "Fantastic Animals from Mexico: Nahuales and Alebrijes" opening day

Discovery Green will play host to the exhibition "Fantastic Animals from Mexico: Nahuales and Alebrijes," featuring seven 20-foot tall sculptures depicting creatures from the realm of the spirits as imagined through Mexican magical realism.

Designed and created by Mexican artists and artisans these brightly colored animals represent the powerful animal guardian spirits of Mesoamerican folklore. Inspired by Mexico City artist Pedro Linares, each sculpture is an enlarged reproduction of original works by celebrated Oaxacan artists.

The exhibition pays tribute to the craftsmanship of Mexican artisans, celebrates Mexico's rich cultural heritage and highlights the connections between Houston and the nation across the gulf.

It will remain on display through October 11.