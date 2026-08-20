Discovery Green presents Diwali - Festival of Lights
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Photo courtesy of Discovery Green
Celebrate Diwali, the Festival of Lights, with Discovery Green and Tx2 Dance Company. This evening honors the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil through vibrant Bollywood dance lessons, performances showcasing styles from across India, hands-on henna art, cultural shopping and delicious Indian food from local vendors.
Celebrate Diwali, the Festival of Lights, with Discovery Green and Tx2 Dance Company. This evening honors the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil through vibrant Bollywood dance lessons, performances showcasing styles from across India, hands-on henna art, cultural shopping and delicious Indian food from local vendors.