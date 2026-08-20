Discovery Green presents Diwali - Festival of Lights

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Discovery Green

Celebrate Diwali, the Festival of Lights, with Discovery Green and Tx2 Dance Company. This evening honors the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil through vibrant Bollywood dance lessons, performances showcasing styles from across India, hands-on henna art, cultural shopping and delicious Indian food from local vendors.

Celebrate Diwali, the Festival of Lights, with Discovery Green and Tx2 Dance Company. This evening honors the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil through vibrant Bollywood dance lessons, performances showcasing styles from across India, hands-on henna art, cultural shopping and delicious Indian food from local vendors.

WHEN

WHERE

Discovery Green
1500 McKinney St, Houston, TX 77010, USA
https://www.discoverygreen.com/signature-experiences/diwali/

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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