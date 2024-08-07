Discovery Green presents Día de los Muertos

Photo courtesy of Discovery Green

Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is a Mexican holiday where families and friends gather to celebrate, remember and prepare special foods in honor of those who are no longer living. Families can enjoy hands-on art activities, artist demos, vendors, and more. There will also be cultural performances and music by Houston’s own Nick Gaitan, who will play Tejas roots music, such as boleros, Tex-Mex, and Chicano soul.

Discovery Green has commissioned Houston artist Angel Quesada to build a community ofrenda, or altar, to help visitors remember their loved ones during Día de los Muertos. Visitors are invited to place images (copies of photos only) or recuerdos of their loved ones on the community altar. Please do not bring anything irreplaceable.

WHEN

WHERE

Discovery Green
1500 McKinney St, Houston, TX 77010, USA
https://www.discoverygreen.com/signature-experiences/dia-de-los-muertos/

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.