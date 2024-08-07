Discovery Green presents Día de los Muertos

Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is a Mexican holiday where families and friends gather to celebrate, remember and prepare special foods in honor of those who are no longer living. Families can enjoy hands-on art activities, artist demos, vendors, and more. There will also be cultural performances and music by Houston’s own Nick Gaitan, who will play Tejas roots music, such as boleros, Tex-Mex, and Chicano soul.

Discovery Green has commissioned Houston artist Angel Quesada to build a community ofrenda, or altar, to help visitors remember their loved ones during Día de los Muertos. Visitors are invited to place images (copies of photos only) or recuerdos of their loved ones on the community altar. Please do not bring anything irreplaceable.