Discovery Green presents Día de los Muertos

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Katya Horner

Día de los Muertos is a traditional Mexican holiday to honor and remember deceased loved ones. Visitors are invited to bring a photo or keepsake to add to a community ofrenda created by Houston artist Angel Quesada. Guests can also enjoy a Catrín y Catrinas Parade and costume contest, as well as traditional performances, live music, food, crafts and vendors. The night ends with La Musical Ofrenda, a high-energy tribute concert celebrating some of Houston's finest musicians and legendary artists from across Texas.

Día de los Muertos is a traditional Mexican holiday to honor and remember deceased loved ones. Visitors are invited to bring a photo or keepsake to add to a community ofrenda created by Houston artist Angel Quesada. Guests can also enjoy a Catrín y Catrinas Parade and costume contest, as well as traditional performances, live music, food, crafts and vendors. The night ends with La Musical Ofrenda, a high-energy tribute concert celebrating some of Houston's finest musicians and legendary artists from across Texas.

WHEN

WHERE

Discovery Green
1500 McKinney St, Houston, TX 77010, USA
https://www.discoverygreen.com/signature-experiences/dia-de-los-muertos/

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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