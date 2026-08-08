Discovery Green presents Día de los Muertos

Día de los Muertos is a traditional Mexican holiday to honor and remember deceased loved ones. Visitors are invited to bring a photo or keepsake to add to a community ofrenda created by Houston artist Angel Quesada. Guests can also enjoy a Catrín y Catrinas Parade and costume contest, as well as traditional performances, live music, food, crafts and vendors. The night ends with La Musical Ofrenda, a high-energy tribute concert celebrating some of Houston's finest musicians and legendary artists from across Texas.