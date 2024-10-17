Discovery Green presents Bumper Cars on Ice!

Photo courtesy of Frankie Ortega

Visitors can slip, slide, twirl, and crash with Bumper Cars on Ice at Discovery Green. The amusement ride gets an updated twist at Houston’s only outdoor ice-skating rink. No license or experience is needed to drive. Hours of operation may vary. Children must be taller than 42 inches to ride.

WHEN

WHERE

Discovery Green
1500 McKinney St, Houston, TX 77010, USA
https://www.discoverygreen.com/signature-experiences/green-mountain-energy-ice-at-discovery-green/

TICKET INFO

$20

