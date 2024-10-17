Discovery Green presents Bumper Cars on Ice!

Visitors can slip, slide, twirl, and crash with Bumper Cars on Ice at Discovery Green. The amusement ride gets an updated twist at Houston’s only outdoor ice-skating rink. No license or experience is needed to drive. Hours of operation may vary. Children must be taller than 42 inches to ride.
