Diner en Blanc Houston 2026

Dîner en Blanc Houston returns with this year's theme, Belle Époque ("The Beautiful Era") as it pays homage to a period of artistic brilliance, refined fashion, and joyful living. Dressed in all white, guests will gather for an outdoor dining experience featuring tablescapes, music, and some signature magic.
Dîner en Blanc Houston returns with this year's theme, Belle Époque ("The Beautiful Era") as it pays homage to a period of artistic brilliance, refined fashion, and joyful living. Dressed in all white, guests will gather for an outdoor dining experience featuring tablescapes, music, and some signature magic.
WHEN
WHERE
https://houston.dinerenblanc.com/city
TICKET INFO
$75-$300
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.