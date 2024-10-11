Diaz Music Institute presents Tony Succar Orchestra featuring Mimy Succar

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Tony Succar

Peruvian two-time Latin Grammy Award winner Tony Succar and his orchestra will present a unique blend of salsa, jazz, pop, and Afro-Latino-inspired sounds. Succar will be joined by his mother, singer Mimy Succar, a distinguished ambassador of Peruvian and Japanese music in her own right.

Peruvian two-time Latin Grammy Award winner Tony Succar and his orchestra will present a unique blend of salsa, jazz, pop, and Afro-Latino-inspired sounds. Succar will be joined by his mother, singer Mimy Succar, a distinguished ambassador of Peruvian and Japanese music in her own right.

WHEN

WHERE

The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts
800 Bagby St, Houston, TX 77002, USA
https://www.thehobbycenter.org/events/tony-succar-orchestra-featuring-mimy-succar/

TICKET INFO

$68.15 and up.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.