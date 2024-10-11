Diaz Music Institute presents Tony Succar Orchestra featuring Mimy Succar
Photo courtesy of Tony Succar
Peruvian two-time Latin Grammy Award winner Tony Succar and his orchestra will present a unique blend of salsa, jazz, pop, and Afro-Latino-inspired sounds. Succar will be joined by his mother, singer Mimy Succar, a distinguished ambassador of Peruvian and Japanese music in her own right.
