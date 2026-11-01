Devinitease & Scintematic presents For Your Eyes Only: Bond Burlesque

eventdetail
davidalank
Devinitease & Scintematic will present a special show, For Your Eyes Only, that showcases projection mapping, living art, and burlesque performances in a Bond-themed show. Prepare to be shaken and stirred by a magician and local and national performers bringing entertainment fit only for the most special of agents.
Devinitease & Scintematic will present a special show, For Your Eyes Only, that showcases projection mapping, living art, and burlesque performances in a Bond-themed show. Prepare to be shaken and stirred by a magician and local and national performers bringing entertainment fit only for the most special of agents.

WHEN

WHERE

Henke & Pillot
809 Congress St, Houston, TX 77002, USA
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/for-your-eyes-only-tickets-2002168787741

TICKET INFO

$25-$90

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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