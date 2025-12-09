Derek Hough presents Symphony of Dance: Encore

Derek Hough's Symphony of Dance: Encore is a live dance show that will feature new high-energy choreography, stage production, versatility and, as always, Hough’s stage presence. The audience will journey through a true fusion of dance and music as Hough explores styles ranging from ballroom and tap to salsa and hip-hop and everything in between.
Derek Hough's Symphony of Dance: Encore is a live dance show that will feature new high-energy choreography, stage production, versatility and, as always, Hough’s stage presence. The audience will journey through a true fusion of dance and music as Hough explores styles ranging from ballroom and tap to salsa and hip-hop and everything in between.