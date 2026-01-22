Deconstructing Directing presents Director's Cut: The Marathon

Houston director Andrew Roblyer attempts a theatrical world-first. Imagine watching a play being built in real-time; without rehearsal, pre-planning, or a safety net. For 14 continuous hours, Roblyer will direct 12 different scenes back-to-back, working with a rotating ensemble of over 30 of Houston’s actors.

The twist? The audience will call the shots. At the top of every hour, the audience votes on the scene being worked. The director gets a fresh cast, a script he hasn’t prepared, and exactly 60 minutes to take the scene from "page" to "performance" before the buzzer sounds. It is part endurance test, part creative high-wire act, and fully interactive.