David Tao in concert

Photo courtesy of David Tao

David Tao comes to Houston in support of his new album, Stupid Pop Songs.

WHEN

WHERE

Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
18111 Lexington Blvd, Sugar Land, TX 77479, USA
https://www.smartfinancialcentre.net/events/david-tao/

TICKET INFO

$200-$370

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
