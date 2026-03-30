Dance Source Houston presents Barnstorm Dance Fest

Dance Source Houston will present Barnstorm Dance Fest, a five-day celebration of movement featuring 15 live performance works, six dance films, three artist panels, and a workshop series.

Performances and films are curated into three distinct programs, offering audiences multiple opportunities to experience the full spectrum of artistry. The 2026 festival showcases a range of forms - ballet, Bharatanatyam, contemporary, house, modern, dance on film, and more - highlighting the depth and diversity of today’s dance landscape.

Artist panels featuring choreographers from each program will offer behind-the-scenes insight into the creative process, deepening audiences’ connection to the work on stage and screen.

Beyond the stage, the festival extends into the studio. Public workshops led by festival artists will be offered throughout the week on a pay-what-you-can scale, welcoming movers to explore a variety of dance styles and practices in an open, inspiring environment.