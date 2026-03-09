Dance Gavin Dance in concert

Photo courtesy of Dance Gavin Dance

Dance Gavin Dance comes to Houston in support of their 2025 album, Pantheon.

WHEN

WHERE

Bayou Music Center
520 Texas Ave, Houston, TX 77002, USA
https://www.ticketmaster.com/dance-gavin-dance-with-special-guests-houston-texas-05-07-2026/event/3A00644BF1E120B6

TICKET INFO

$63-$157

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
