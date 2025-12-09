DACAMERA Young Artists: The Art of Judaica

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of DACAMERA
DACAMERA Young Artists present a concert inspired by the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston’s Albert and Ethel Herzstein Gallery for Judaica.
DACAMERA Young Artists present a concert inspired by the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston’s Albert and Ethel Herzstein Gallery for Judaica.

WHEN

WHERE

The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
1001 Bissonnet St, Houston, TX 77005, USA
https://www.dacamera.com/free-event/dacamera-young-artists-the-art-of-judaica-2/

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Houston intel delivered daily.