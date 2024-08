The Vijay Iyer Trio has become one of the pivotal jazz bands of the 21st century. The trio’s music is emotionally resonant and deeply interactive, radiating groove and brimming with polyrhythmic detail, rooted in tradition yet truly innovative in style and form.

The trio’s "Uneasy” was named one of the best recordings of 2021 in The New Yorker and JazzTimes, among many others.