DACAMERA presents Takács Quartet and Jeremy Denk

In their first DACAMERA appearance, Takács Quartet will perform a Haydn quartet filled with dramatic twists and surprises and Janáček’s first quartet, inspired by Tolstoy’s tale of passion, jealousy and murder. Dvořák’s piano quintet transforms folk themes and dances into one of the most beloved works of the chamber music repertoire.
In their first DACAMERA appearance, Takács Quartet will perform a Haydn quartet filled with dramatic twists and surprises and Janáček’s first quartet, inspired by Tolstoy’s tale of passion, jealousy and murder. Dvořák’s piano quintet transforms folk themes and dances into one of the most beloved works of the chamber music repertoire.