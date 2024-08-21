DACAMERA presents Takács Quartet and Jeremy Denk

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Takács Quartet

In their first DACAMERA appearance, Takács Quartet will perform a Haydn quartet filled with dramatic twists and surprises and Janáček’s first quartet, inspired by Tolstoy’s tale of passion, jealousy and murder. Dvořák’s piano quintet transforms folk themes and dances into one of the most beloved works of the chamber music repertoire.

In their first DACAMERA appearance, Takács Quartet will perform a Haydn quartet filled with dramatic twists and surprises and Janáček’s first quartet, inspired by Tolstoy’s tale of passion, jealousy and murder. Dvořák’s piano quintet transforms folk themes and dances into one of the most beloved works of the chamber music repertoire.

WHEN

WHERE

The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts
800 Bagby St, Houston, TX 77002, USA
https://www.dacamera.com/2024-2025-season-concerts/takacs-quartet-and-jeremy-denk-piano/

TICKET INFO

$46 and up.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.