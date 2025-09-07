DACAMERA presents Schubert Perspectives: Matthias Goerne and Daniil Trifonov

DACAMERA’s Schubert Perspectives series kicks off with two titans of the classical world.

Matthias Goerne (baritone) is a vocalist that is known for his powerful performances and recordings of Schubert. He has appeared on the world’s principal opera stages, including the Metropolitan Opera in New York; the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden; and the Vienna State Opera.

Pianist Daniil Trifonov has made an ascent of the classical music world, as a solo artist, champion of the concerto repertoire, and chamber and vocal collaborator.



The audience will hear Trifonov perform solo and in collaboration with Goerne for the beauty and pathos, drama and despair of the Schwanengesang, or Swan Songs, composed in Schubert’s last year. All-Schubert Program Piano Sonata in G Major, D. 894; Schwanengesang (Swan Songs)