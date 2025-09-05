DACAMERA presents Raphaël Feuillâtre

eventdetail
Courtesy of Arts Management Group

Raphaël Feuillâtre is the new face of classical guitar worldwide, fascinating audiences and critics alike with the depth of his interpretations, his virtuosity, and the richness of his repertoire. Winner of the prestigious Guitar Foundation of America International Concert Artist Competition, Feuillâtre records for Deutsche Grammophon, one of the very few guitarists to have been signed by the label.

This concert will feature the music of Sergio Assad, Isaac Albéniz, Augustín Barrios, Leo Brouwer, Roland Dyens, Antonio Lauro, Astor Piazzolla, Domenico Scarlatti, Miguel Llobet Solés, Francesco Tárrega, and Heitor Villa-Lobos.

WHEN

WHERE

The Menil Collection
1533 Sul Ross St, Houston, TX 77006, USA
https://www.dacamera.com/events-calendar/

TICKET INFO

$63.50
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
