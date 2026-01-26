DACAMERA presents Parker String Quartet and Raman Ramakrishnan

The latest DACAMERA concert will feature Schubert’s "Cello Quintet," considered by many as the most beautiful work in all of chamber music. The Parker String Quartet opens their program with the intensity of Beethoven and the minimalism of Philip Glass, setting the stage for a dialogue with Schubert’s time-suspending masterpiece.

Selections include Beethoven: "String Quartet in F Minor, Op. 95", “Serioso”; Philip Glass: "String Quartet No. 5"; and Schubert: "Cello Quintet in C Major, Op. 163, D. 956".