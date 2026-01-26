DACAMERA presents Parker String Quartet and Raman Ramakrishnan

eventdetail
Photo by Beowulf Sheehan

The latest DACAMERA concert will feature Schubert’s "Cello Quintet," considered by many as the most beautiful work in all of chamber music. The Parker String Quartet opens their program with the intensity of Beethoven and the minimalism of Philip Glass, setting the stage for a dialogue with Schubert’s time-suspending masterpiece.

Selections include Beethoven: "String Quartet in F Minor, Op. 95", “Serioso”; Philip Glass: "String Quartet No. 5"; and Schubert: "Cello Quintet in C Major, Op. 163, D. 956".

The latest DACAMERA concert will feature Schubert’s "Cello Quintet," considered by many as the most beautiful work in all of chamber music. The Parker String Quartet opens their program with the intensity of Beethoven and the minimalism of Philip Glass, setting the stage for a dialogue with Schubert’s time-suspending masterpiece.

Selections include Beethoven: "String Quartet in F Minor, Op. 95", “Serioso”; Philip Glass: "String Quartet No. 5"; and Schubert: "Cello Quintet in C Major, Op. 163, D. 956".

WHEN

WHERE

The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts
800 Bagby St, Houston, TX 77002, USA
https://www.dacamera.com/chamber-music/parker-quartet-raman-ramakrishnan-cello/

TICKET INFO

$48.50-$78.50
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Houston intel delivered daily.