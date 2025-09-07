DACAMERA presents Other Worlds: Season Overture

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of DACAMERA

DACAMERA’s Other Worlds season opens with a cast of artists in a varied program of solo and chamber works that sets the stage for what is to come: virtuosic Romanticism, Bluegrass, and folk influences and the sublime beauty of Schubert.

Pianist Inon Barnatan plays solo and teams up with violinist Tessa Lark for Ravel’s fiery "Tzigane." Tessa Lark’s vibrant "Appalachian Fantasy" reflects her Kentucky roots. The ensemble - with violist Hsin-Yun Huang, cellist Efe Balticigil, and Houston Symphony double bassist Robin Kesselman - comes together for Franz Schubert’s “Trout” Quintet, written when the composer was just 22 years old.

WHEN

WHERE

Wortham Theater Center
501 Texas Ave, Houston, TX 77002, USA
https://www.dacamera.com/chamber-music/other-worlds-season-overture/

TICKET INFO

$48.50-$78.50
