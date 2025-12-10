DACAMERA presents Olivier Messiaen's Harawi

DACAMERA will present a rare Houston performance from classical vocalist Julia Bullock, admired both for her performances at the Metropolitan Opera as well as original, boundary-breaking recitals of astounding intensity. Appearing with frequent collaborator and soloist Conor Hanick, the two musicians shine their collective light one of the vocal masterpieces of the 20th century.

Olivier Messiaen’s heartrending Harawi transports the audience to the world of the Quechua people of the Andes. It is Messiaen’s grandest song cycle, with bird song, forbidding stone statues and the tenderest affairs of the heart conjured in sound. The music shifts from the influence of underground jazz in wartime Paris to a Peru of legendary folk song, where monkeys jabber and dancers shake their ankle bracelets. Messiaen’s inimitable dazzling harmonies and rhythms cast a magical spell in this story of timeless love.