DACAMERA presents Nicholas Payton Quartet

Trumpeter Nicholas Payton has released over 20 recordings as a leader, pushing musical boundaries and showcasing a variety of contemporary and traditional styles. Calling his work “postmodern New Orleans music” or Black American Music, Payton blends genres that reflect the rich lineages of the African American heritage.

Trumpeter Nicholas Payton has released over 20 recordings as a leader, pushing musical boundaries and showcasing a variety of contemporary and traditional styles. Calling his work “postmodern New Orleans music” or Black American Music, Payton blends genres that reflect the rich lineages of the African American heritage.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.