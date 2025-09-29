DACAMERA presents Nicholas Payton Quartet

Trumpeter Nicholas Payton has released over 20 recordings as a leader, pushing musical boundaries and showcasing a variety of contemporary and traditional styles. Calling his work “postmodern New Orleans music” or Black American Music, Payton blends genres that reflect the rich lineages of the African American heritage.
