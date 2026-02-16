DACAMERA presents Morton Feldman at 100: "Schubert Leaving Me"

DACAMERA celebrates the 100th anniversary of the birth of influential American composer Morton Feldman, whose music uniquely suspends time. Feldman broke new ground in musical expression in the 1970s with his experimental works that strove for the stillness of paintings.

In a rare performance of Feldman’s poignant final work, with his signature harmonies and sensitive instrumentation, Feldman champion Sarah Rothenberg is joined by an ensemble of standouts of the younger generation of chamber musicians. The programs opens with a salute to Feldman’s love for the music of Franz Schubert.