DACAMERA presents Morton Feldman at 100: "Schubert Leaving Me"

eventdetail
Photo by Tina Psoinos

DACAMERA celebrates the 100th anniversary of the birth of influential American composer Morton Feldman, whose music uniquely suspends time. Feldman broke new ground in musical expression in the 1970s with his experimental works that strove for the stillness of paintings.

In a rare performance of Feldman’s poignant final work, with his signature harmonies and sensitive instrumentation, Feldman champion Sarah Rothenberg is joined by an ensemble of standouts of the younger generation of chamber musicians. The programs opens with a salute to Feldman’s love for the music of Franz Schubert.

DACAMERA celebrates the 100th anniversary of the birth of influential American composer Morton Feldman, whose music uniquely suspends time. Feldman broke new ground in musical expression in the 1970s with his experimental works that strove for the stillness of paintings.

In a rare performance of Feldman’s poignant final work, with his signature harmonies and sensitive instrumentation, Feldman champion Sarah Rothenberg is joined by an ensemble of standouts of the younger generation of chamber musicians. The programs opens with a salute to Feldman’s love for the music of Franz Schubert.

WHEN

WHERE

The Menil Collection
1533 Sul Ross St, Houston, TX 77006, USA
https://www.dacamera.com/chamber-music/morton-feldman-at-100-schubert-leaving-me/

TICKET INFO

$63.50
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Houston intel delivered daily.