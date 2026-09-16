DACAMERA presents Makaya McCraven

Aptly described as a “beat scientist,” drummer, composer, and producer Makaya McCraven is a maverick musician defining what jazz means now. A cultural synthesizer, McCraven has a unique gift for collapsing space, destroying borders and blending past, present and future.Makaya McCraven has a unique multi-dimensional approach - a sonic signature that marries live performances with electronic manipulation and looping into a gritty, uncompromising, and seamless whole.

McCraven's critically lauded debut In the Moment made Top 10 lists in DownBeat and PopMatters, setting the stage for a career path that continually embraces both discovery and legacy.