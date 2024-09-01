DACAMERA presents Lizz Wright

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of DACAMERA

Vocalist and songwriter Lizz Wright’s singing is a reflection of the cultural fabric of America. Wright is one of the great modern American singers, with an illustrious 20-year career transcending social divides with her offer of love and a deep sense of humanity.

WHEN

WHERE

Wortham Theater Center
501 Texas Ave, Houston, TX 77002, USA
https://www.dacamera.com/2024-2025-season-concerts/lizz-wright/

TICKET INFO

$46-$76

