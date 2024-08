After her DACAMERA debut at Miller Outdoor Theatre, Lakecia Benjamin – the 2024 JJA Jazz Awards Alto Saxophonist of the Year – will make her first jazz series appearance. The dynamic performer fuses traditional conceptions of jazz, hip hop, and soul. With three Grammy Award nominations for her most recent recording, Phoenix — for Best Jazz Instrumental Album, Best Instrumental Composition, and Best Jazz Performance — Benjamin is taking the jazz world by storm.