DACAMERA presents Joyce DiDonato and Time for Three: Emily - No Prisoner Be
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Courtesy of DACAMERA
DACAMERA’s gala Opening Night brings reigning international opera diva Joyce DiDonato back to Houston in the genre-defying production, Emily - No Prisoner Be. Created in collaboration with the string trio Time for Three and an award-winning design team, it is a re-imagining of the poetry and life of Emily Dickinson.
DACAMERA’s gala Opening Night brings reigning international opera diva Joyce DiDonato back to Houston in the genre-defying production, Emily - No Prisoner Be. Created in collaboration with the string trio Time for Three and an award-winning design team, it is a re-imagining of the poetry and life of Emily Dickinson.