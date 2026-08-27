DACAMERA presents Joyce DiDonato and Time for Three: Emily - No Prisoner Be

eventdetail
Courtesy of DACAMERA

DACAMERA’s gala Opening Night brings reigning international opera diva Joyce DiDonato back to Houston in the genre-defying production, Emily - No Prisoner Be. Created in collaboration with the string trio Time for Three and an award-winning design team, it is a re-imagining of the poetry and life of Emily Dickinson.

DACAMERA’s gala Opening Night brings reigning international opera diva Joyce DiDonato back to Houston in the genre-defying production, Emily - No Prisoner Be. Created in collaboration with the string trio Time for Three and an award-winning design team, it is a re-imagining of the poetry and life of Emily Dickinson.

WHEN

WHERE

Wortham Theater Center
501 Texas Ave, Houston, TX 77002, USA
https://www.dacamera.com/chamber-music/joyce-didonato-and-time-for-three-emily-no-prisoner-be/

TICKET INFO

$56-$91
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