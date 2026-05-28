DACAMERA presents Jason Hainsworth and New Jazz Underground
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Photo courtesy of New Jazz Underground
This jazz double bill presented by DACAMERA will feature sets by Houston native and Kinder HSPVA graduate, saxophonist Jason Hainsworth and New Jazz Underground, a New York-based trio of saxophonist Abdias Armenteros, bassist Sebastian Rios and drummer TJ Reddick.
This jazz double bill presented by DACAMERA will feature sets by Houston native and Kinder HSPVA graduate, saxophonist Jason Hainsworth and New Jazz Underground, a New York-based trio of saxophonist Abdias Armenteros, bassist Sebastian Rios and drummer TJ Reddick.