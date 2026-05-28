DACAMERA presents Jason Hainsworth and New Jazz Underground

This jazz double bill presented by DACAMERA will feature sets by Houston native and Kinder HSPVA graduate, saxophonist Jason Hainsworth and New Jazz Underground, a New York-based trio of saxophonist Abdias Armenteros, bassist Sebastian Rios and drummer TJ Reddick.

This jazz double bill presented by DACAMERA will feature sets by Houston native and Kinder HSPVA graduate, saxophonist Jason Hainsworth and New Jazz Underground, a New York-based trio of saxophonist Abdias Armenteros, bassist Sebastian Rios and drummer TJ Reddick.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.