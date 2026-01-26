DACAMERA presents Isidore String Quartet

The Isidore Quartet skyrocketed to the heights of the music world since winning the Avery Fisher Career Grant and the Banff International String Quartet Competition and their debut at Dacamera in 2023. They return with a diverse program, juxtaposing Schubert’s quartet with 20th and 21st century works.

The program will begin with the Hungarian composer Gyorgy Ligeti’s second quartet, where numerous musical lines weave together to create a dramatic soundscape. Tyshawn Sorey’s "Everything Changes, Nothing Changes" is a tour-de-force of subtle voicings, beautifully shifting harmonies and pulsating string sounds. The quartet closes with Schubert’s deeply expressive “Rosamunde” Quartet, admired for its emotional directness and eloquent beauty.