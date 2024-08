Imani Winds are celebrating over a quarter century of music making, having led both a revolution and evolution of the wind quintet through their dynamic playing, adventurous programming, imaginative collaborations, and outreach endeavors. They'll be joined by Michelle Cann, one of the most sought-after pianists of her generation.

This concert will exemplify Imani Winds’ mix of timeless and contemporary, spotlighting the American composer Viet Cuong.