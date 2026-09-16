A virtuoso with deep intellectual insights, pianist Igor Levit provides fresh and compelling interpretations of Beethoven’s sonatas. Born in Novogorod and now living in Germany, Levit was named 2019 Gramophone’s “Artist of the Year” following his release of the complete 32 Beethoven sonatas. The winner of the 5th International Beethoven Prize, Levit also received the Gilmore Artist Award, one of the world’s most generous and prestigious prizes, conferred for “extraordinary pianistic artistry.”

DACAMERA presents Igor Levit’s first Houston appearance as part of his Beethoven sonata cycle world tour, from European capitals to Carnegie Hall - a rare chance to hear this outstanding artist. His program offers a dramatic selection of sonatas, closing with perhaps the most virtuosic of all, the “Waldstein.”