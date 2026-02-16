DACAMERA presents Hiromi's Sonicwonder

Over more than 20 years as a recording artist, the jazz piano phenomenon Hiromi has shifted from one project to the next. In the process, she’s earned a reputation as one of the most explosive live performers in jazz history. Her many triumphs include an NPR Tiny Desk Concert that has racked up 2 million views; representing her native Japan at the 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo; and a Grammy Award for a collaboration with fusion hero Stanley Clarke.

Her expressive, dynamic and versatile band Hiromi’s Sonicwonder features Hadrien Feraud on bass, Gene Coye on drums and the trumpeter Adam O’Farrill. It incorporates the spirit of classic jazz-rock fusion melded with classically rooted virtuosity, entrancing funk and pop flourishes.