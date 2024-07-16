DACAMERA presents Endea Owens and The Cookout

WHEN
Detroit native bass player Endea Owens is one of jazz’s most vibrant emerging artists. After graduating from Juilliard, she joined the Late Show with Stephen Colbert as a member of the house band, Stay Human. Since then, Owens has won an Emmy, a Grammy, and the George Foster Peabody Award.
Her work has appeared on Jon Batiste’s Grammy Award-winning album We Are, the soundtrack for the Oscar-nominated film Judas and the Black Messiah, and her own debut recording, Feel Good Music.
Admission is free.