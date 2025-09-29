DACAMERA presents Ekep Nkwelle

Photo courtesy of Alexandra Yabrov Artist Management
Vocalist Ekep Nkwelle is a force in today’s jazz scene, charting a journey from the culture of Washington, DC to the stages of New York and beyond. She was recently singled out by Wynton Marsalis to perform at the Jazz at Lincoln Center gala and has appeared alongside Dianne Reeves in concert.
WHEN
WHERE
Wortham Theater Center
501 Texas Ave, Houston, TX 77002, USA
https://www.dacamera.com/jazz/ekep-nkwelle/
TICKET INFO
$48.50-$78.50
