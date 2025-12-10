DACAMERA presents D'Est en musique (From the East)

French-American cellist Sonia Wieder-Atherton and pianist Sarah Rothenberg bring Wieder-Atherton and filmmaker Chantal Akerman’s D’Est en musique to the U.S., in conjunction with a retrospective of Akerman’s films at the Museum of Modern Art and a screening of Akerman’s film Golden Eighties.

DACAMERA joins forces with Paris’s La Philharmonie to offer this poetic and evocative interweaving of image and music, where Chantal Akerman’s scenes of eastern Europe and Russia after the fall of the Berlin Wall merge hauntingly with works of Rachmaninoff, Janáček, Chopin, Martinů, Schnittke and others. The interplay of music and image transports the audience to another place and time.