DACAMERA presents Coltrane 100: Both Directions at Once

Photo courtesy of Dacamera

Both Directions at Once marks the centennial of saxophonist John Coltrane’s birth. Saxophonists Joe Lovano and Melissa Aldana; pianist Ndudzo Makhathini, bassist Linda May Han Oh, and drummer Jeff “Tain” Watts will pay tribute to the jazz giant, whose creativity and spirituality has influenced generations of musicians.

WHEN

WHERE

Wortham Theater Center
501 Texas Ave, Houston, TX 77002, USA
https://www.dacamera.com/jazz/coltrane-100-both-directions-at-once/

TICKET INFO

$53.50-$83.50
