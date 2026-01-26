DACAMERA presents Coltrane 100: Both Directions at Once
Photo courtesy of Dacamera
Both Directions at Once marks the centennial of saxophonist John Coltrane’s birth. Saxophonists Joe Lovano and Melissa Aldana; pianist Ndudzo Makhathini, bassist Linda May Han Oh, and drummer Jeff “Tain” Watts will pay tribute to the jazz giant, whose creativity and spirituality has influenced generations of musicians.
