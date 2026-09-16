DACAMERA presents Chief Adjuah

eventdetail
Courtesy of DACAMERA

Chief Adjuah, a six-time Grammy Award nominee, trumpeter, and Grand Griot of New Orleans, makes his long-awaited first Houston appearance, keeping the legacy of his forebears - Louisiana legend Big Chief Donald Harrison Sr. and NEA Jazz Master Big Chief Donald Harrison Jr. -- alive in the 21st century with his eye on the future.

Chief Adjuah embraces a 21st-century approach, asserting genre blindness and an ethnomusicological approach to limitless fusion.Chief Xian aTunde Adjuah is a two-time Edison Award-winning, Doris Duke Award in the Arts awardee. He is a sonic architect, trumpeter, multi-instrumentalist, composer, producer. Adjuah is Chieftain and Oba of the Xodokan Nation. Since 2001, Chief Adjuah has released 13 critically acclaimed studio recordings, four live albums, and a greatest hits collection.

Chief Adjuah, a six-time Grammy Award nominee, trumpeter, and Grand Griot of New Orleans, makes his long-awaited first Houston appearance, keeping the legacy of his forebears - Louisiana legend Big Chief Donald Harrison Sr. and NEA Jazz Master Big Chief Donald Harrison Jr. -- alive in the 21st century with his eye on the future.

Chief Adjuah embraces a 21st-century approach, asserting genre blindness and an ethnomusicological approach to limitless fusion.Chief Xian aTunde Adjuah is a two-time Edison Award-winning, Doris Duke Award in the Arts awardee. He is a sonic architect, trumpeter, multi-instrumentalist, composer, producer. Adjuah is Chieftain and Oba of the Xodokan Nation. Since 2001, Chief Adjuah has released 13 critically acclaimed studio recordings, four live albums, and a greatest hits collection.

WHEN

WHERE

Wortham Theater Center
501 Texas Ave, Houston, TX 77002, USA
https://www.dacamera.com/jazz/chief-adjuah-formerly-christian-scott/

TICKET INFO

$56-$91
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