DACAMERA presents Branford Marsalis Quartet Belonging Tour
eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Zach Smith
Branford Marsalis brings his trademark energy and virtuosity to a re-imagining of Keith Jarrett’s classic 1974 album, Belonging. A three-time Grammy winner and NEA Jazz Master, Marsalis has led his quartet with clarity and power for over three decades.
Branford Marsalis brings his trademark energy and virtuosity to a re-imagining of Keith Jarrett’s classic 1974 album, Belonging. A three-time Grammy winner and NEA Jazz Master, Marsalis has led his quartet with clarity and power for over three decades.